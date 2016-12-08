Dec 8 Unicredit says:

* launches placement of 1,916 Pekao equity-linked certificates with aggregate reference amount of around 500 million euros and mandatorily settled in ordinary shares of Bank Pekao on or before Dec. 15, 2019

* Pekao equity linked certificates designed to facilitate disposal at expiry date of UniCredit's remaining 7.3 percent in Pekao Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)