BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena:
* the lender's junior bonds included in the debt-to-equity swap offer are currently indicated down 1000-1500 basis points on over-the-counter trade, a trader told Reuters Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing