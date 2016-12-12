Dec 12 Unione Di Banche Italiane says:

* ECB has fixed minimum 2017 phased-in CET 1 ratio requirement for the lender at 7.5 percent

* with a phased-in Basel 3 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at 11.68 percent and a phased-in Total Capital Ratio of 14.55 percent as at end-September, the group is well above the regulatory requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)