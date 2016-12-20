Dec 20 Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo says:

* bought from Trinity Luxury Brands Holdings the remaining 20 percent in a distribution joint-venture in Korea and South East Asia

* The four companies object of the deal are based in Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand of SEAK area joint venture

* Acquisition part of joint-venture agreement signed in 2012, including a put/call option for the 20 percent stake

* Ferragamo counts 70 stores in Korea and South East Asia