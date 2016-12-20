PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 19
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 20 Italian luxury group Salvatore Ferragamo says:
* bought from Trinity Luxury Brands Holdings the remaining 20 percent in a distribution joint-venture in Korea and South East Asia
* The four companies object of the deal are based in Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand of SEAK area joint venture
* Acquisition part of joint-venture agreement signed in 2012, including a put/call option for the 20 percent stake
* Ferragamo counts 70 stores in Korea and South East Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Refers to issuance of USD500 million 3.00 pct credit enhanced notes due 2020