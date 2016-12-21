BRIEF-Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 UniCredit says:
* UniCredit Banka Slovenia agreed to sell non-performing loan portfolio with gross book value of around 110 million euros to B2 KAPITAL, impact to be reflected in Q4 accounts Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Ginkgo Residential announces purchase of Willowdaile Apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unico American Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results