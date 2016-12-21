BRIEF-Netshoes reports Q1 loss per share $0.57
* Netshoes (Cayman) qtrly net income was negative r$37.7 million compared to negative r$61.6 million net income in 1Q-2016
Dec 21 CNH Industrial NV says:
* Bought back on Dec. 9 $413.93 million worth of Case New Holland's 2017 senior bond in buy-back offer
* Won't accept any additional notes for purchase
* Offer reached increased maximum tender amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter financial results