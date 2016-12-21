BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 Quaestio, the manager of Italian bank bailout fund Atlante, says:
* it's ready to take part in the Monte dei Paschi di Siena's planned bad loan sale, without the proposed senior bridging loan, even if bank receives state aid Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Greenlight Capital reports share stake of 54.8 million shares in General Motors versus share stake of 13.2 million shares - sec filing