BRIEF-Court receives application for Kurganmashzavod bankruptcy
* SAYS COURT RECEIVES APPLICATION FOR COMPANY BANKRUPTCY
Dec 22 Italian clothing group Stefanel says:
* Received non-binding expressions of interest from Oxy Capital Italia and Attestor Capital as part of a deal aimed at relaunching company through debt restructuring and recapitalisation
* Group's creditor banks willing to examine proposed deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* TO START TALKS TO REACH REFINANCING AGREEMENT UNDER 5 BIS PRE-INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS