Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 22 UniCredit says:
* Selected joint bookrunners for 13 billion euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
* UniCredit Corporate & Investment Banking, Morgan Stanley and UBS will act as structuring advisers
* BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Mediobanca will act as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners
* Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank , Goldman Sachs and HSBC will act as co-global coordinators and joint bookrunners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Crispian Balmer)
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
LJUBLJANA, May 30 The yield on Slovenia's 10-year benchmark bond jumped on Tuesday to 1.292 percent from 0.958 percent on Monday after the finance minister offered to step down, Reuters data showed.