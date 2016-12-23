BRIEF-Discovery Equity Partners reports 5.6 pct stake in Planet Payment
* Discovery Equity Partners L.P. Reports 5.6 percent stake in Planet Payment Inc as of may 17 - sec filing
Dec 23 Monte dei Paschi di Siena banking foundation says:
* Has cut stake in the troubled lender to 0.1 percent in recent days from 0.7 percent previously
* The recent sales of shares in the bank allow the foundation to avoid potential negative impacts on the foundation's resources Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Discovery Equity Partners L.P. Reports 5.6 percent stake in Planet Payment Inc as of may 17 - sec filing
WELLINGTON, May 31 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Wednesday that house prices remain elevated relative to income and any resurgence would be a worry.