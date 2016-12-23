BRIEF-PennyMac Mortgage says co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement
* Pennymac mortgage investment-on may 23 co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement, dated as of october 14, 2016
Dec 23 Mediaset:
* JPMorgan held, directly and indirectly, 6.09 percent of Telecom Italia as of December 16, regulatory filings showed
* 2.07 percent of the shares held have voting rights, Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Discovery Equity Partners L.P. Reports 5.6 percent stake in Planet Payment Inc as of may 17 - sec filing