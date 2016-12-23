BRIEF-Discovery Equity Partners reports 5.6 pct stake in Planet Payment
* Discovery Equity Partners L.P. Reports 5.6 percent stake in Planet Payment Inc as of may 17 - sec filing
Dec 23 Assicurazioni Generali says:
* Has exercised early redemption option on a perpetual bond worth 1.25 billion euros
* Early redemption will take place on Feb. 8, 2017
* Bond has already been refinanced through a subordinated bond issued in June for an overall amount of 850 million euros
WELLINGTON, May 31 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Wednesday that house prices remain elevated relative to income and any resurgence would be a worry.