BRIEF-Regent Enterprises March-qtr net profit after tax falls
* March quarter net profit after tax 30000 rupees versus 1.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 3 Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna says:
* none of its eligible shareholders has exercised the right of withdrawal with regards to the lender's transformation into a joint-stock company
* it will not be necessary to carry out the liquidation procedure in compliance with the Italian Civil Code
* qtrly revenue 278.1 million rgt , qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt