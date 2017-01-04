Jan 4 Italgas says:

* Mandates Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, Mediobanca, Societe Generale and UniCredit for debut bond issuance

* Plans to issue fixed-rate senior unsecured bond, subject to market conditions, after a series of investor meetings starting on Jan. 9 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)