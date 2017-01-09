Jan 9 Banca Popolare di Vicenza, Veneto Banca:

* Popolare di Vicenza CEO Fabrizio Viola says settlement proposal would cost the two lenders more than 600 million euros if fully taken up

* Viola says will settle disputes with shareholders who were lent money to buy bank's shares or were not allowed to liquidate their investment on a case-by-case basis

* Viola says end of 2016 was "challenging" for both Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca in terms of capital and liquidity

* Viola says Popolare di Vicenza facing around 10,000 claims from shareholders

* Veneto Banca CEO Cristiano Carrus says shareholder claims have risen to 6,500

* Viola says two banks committed to completing business plan for possible merger by end-January Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)