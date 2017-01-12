BRIEF-Shenzhen Heungkong to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.11 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Jan 12 UniCredit says:
* Capital increase and de-risking actions were not requested by regulator
* There is no formal restriction requiring cash call is carried out in Q1
* To book 1.7 billion euros in net integration costs in Q4
* To book loan loss provisions of 8.1 billion euros in Q4, issuer's capital ratios may be temporarily below maximum distributable amount
* May be temporarily unable to pay out coupons on Additional Tier 1 instruments if it did not carry out capital increase Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)
