Jan 12 UniCredit says:

* Capital increase and de-risking actions were not requested by regulator

* There is no formal restriction requiring cash call is carried out in Q1

* To book 1.7 billion euros in net integration costs in Q4

* To book loan loss provisions of 8.1 billion euros in Q4, issuer's capital ratios may be temporarily below maximum distributable amount

* May be temporarily unable to pay out coupons on Additional Tier 1 instruments if it did not carry out capital increase Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)