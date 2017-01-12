WRAPUP 4-Bangladesh raises highest danger warning as cyclone takes aim
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
Jan 12 UniCredit deputy chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo says:
* there was a positive meeting with shareholder Aabar on UniCredit's planned 13 billion euro capital increase
* Abu Dhabi investor Aabar has not yet taken a decision on whether to participate in share sale Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
* Accend Capital - in connection with proposed transaction, co intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of 7.5 million units at $0.20 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: