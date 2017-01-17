Jan 17 Italy's communications authority AGCOM says:

* Investigation over Vivendi's stake-building in Mediaset is still ongoing

* Carrying out all checks required for the technical, judicial and market analysis

* Investigation will close within 120 days, which can be extended by further 60 days

* A potential takeover offer for Italian broadcaster by France's Vivendi would not be "judicially acceptable" for AGCOM, daily la Repubblica reported on Tuesday, without citing sources.

