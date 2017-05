Jan 17 Italian banking association ABI says in its monthly report:

* Bank loans to households, businesses up 1.4 percent year-on-year in December after 0.8 percent rise in November

* Average yield on bank loans to households, businesses in falls to new record low of 2.85 percent in December from 2.91 percent in November

* Banks' net foreign funding down 9.4 percent year-on-year in November Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)