BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 24 Safilo Group says:
* seals exclusive distribution partnership in South Korea with SEEONE
* SEEONE will become Safilo's only distributor in South Korea independent optical market starting Feb. 1, 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million