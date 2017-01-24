BRIEF-Rewardle says Ruwan Weerasooriya to assume role of executive chair
* Ruwan Weerasooriya will assume role of executive chair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Mediaset Chairman Fedele Confalonieri says:
* There is no request at present from Vivendi to appoint its representatives to Mediaset's board Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of details of a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: