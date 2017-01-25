BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 BPER Banca CEO Alessandro Vandelli says:
* excludes that the bank will need to raise cash to buy rescued lender CariFerrara
* hopes that the acquisition could be completed in a few weeks
* The deal to buy CariFerrara will replicate the deals under which UBI Banca bought three other rescued banks
* The bank is ready to talk with Credito Valtellinese on possible M&A option, but no deal is on the table at the moment Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct