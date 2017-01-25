Jan 25 BPER Banca CEO Alessandro Vandelli says:

* excludes that the bank will need to raise cash to buy rescued lender CariFerrara

* hopes that the acquisition could be completed in a few weeks

* The deal to buy CariFerrara will replicate the deals under which UBI Banca bought three other rescued banks

* The bank is ready to talk with Credito Valtellinese on possible M&A option, but no deal is on the table at the moment Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)