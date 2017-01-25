Jan 25 Italy's Brunello Cucinelli:

* Monterubello has sold its stake in the luxury group, which was 4.27 percent in July last year, a filing by market regulator Consob showed on Wednesday

* Monterubello is the investment vehicle owned by the Zegna family

* On Jan. 20 a stake of up to 3.02 percent in Cucinelli was placed at 21.09 euros per share, two sources told Reuters, without saying who sold it. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)