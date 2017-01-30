Jan 30 UniCredit says:

* expects to post a net loss of around 11.8 billion euros for 2016

* adjusted for one-off items, 2016 net financial result would have been positive

* has taken into account additional negative one-off items amounting to around 1 billion euros to be booked in 2016 accounts

* One-off items result from higher writedowns on Atlante fund investment and on some equity stakes, extraordinary contribution to the national resolution fund and deferred tax assets

* expects to restore CET 1 ratio within regulatory requirements after rights issue

* confirms target for 2019 CET 1 ratio above 12.5 percent