BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 CNH Industrial says:
* Q4 net sales of industrial activities $6.68 billion, in line with analysts expectations
* Q4 operating profit of industrial activities $412 million vs $430 million analysts consensus in a Reuters poll
* Q4 operating margin of industrial activities falls to 6.2 percent from 8.2 percent
* Net industrial debt $1.6 billion at end-December
* To pay dividend of 0.11 euros per share over 2016 results
* Sees 2017 revenues of industrial activities at $23-$24 billion
* Sees net debt at between $1.4-$1.6 billion at end-2017
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS at $0.39-$0.41
* Will take a restructuring charge of approximately $100 million in 2017 as part of efficiency programme; expects the programme to generate savings of approximately $60 million in 2017 and $80 million on an annualized basis
* Shares in CNH weaken after results, down 0.95 percent by 1357 GMT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement