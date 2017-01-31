Jan 31 Italy's Salvatore Ferragamo says:

* 2016 revenues 1.438 billion euros versus Thomson Reuters estimate of 1.42 billion euros

* Revenues up 1 percent at current exchange rates, fell 2 percent at constant currencies

* Q4 revenue rose 4 percent at current exchange rates, up 1 percent at constant currencies, retail sales confirmed and strengthened such trend in January 2017

* Sales in top market Asia-Pacific rose more than 4 pct at current exchange rates in Q4 despite Hong Kong weakness

* Sales in Europe fell 2 percent at current exchange rates in Q4, rose 7 percent in North America

* Retail sales rose more than 2 percent at constant exchange rates in Q4. Wholesale revenues up 3 pct in Q4 at current exchange rates.