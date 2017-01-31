Jan 31 Italy's Salvatore Ferragamo says:
* 2016 revenues 1.438 billion euros versus Thomson Reuters
estimate of 1.42 billion euros
* Revenues up 1 percent at current exchange rates, fell 2
percent at constant currencies
* Q4 revenue rose 4 percent at current exchange rates, up 1
percent at constant currencies, retail sales confirmed and
strengthened such trend in January 2017
* Sales in top market Asia-Pacific rose more than 4 pct at
current exchange rates in Q4 despite Hong Kong weakness
* Sales in Europe fell 2 percent at current exchange rates
in Q4, rose 7 percent in North America
* Retail sales rose more than 2 percent at constant exchange
rates in Q4. Wholesale revenues up 3 pct in Q4 at current
exchange rates.
