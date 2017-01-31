BRIEF-Teamsters, CN reach tentative agreement
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement
Jan 31 CNH Industrial says:
* Has completed acquisition of the agricultural Grass and Soil business of Denmark's Kongskilde Industries
* The acquisition agreement was announced on Oct. 2016, when the company said the acquired assets had a turnover of less than 100 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 The new CEO of Brazil's development bank said on Monday that the institution should not act as a "customer service counter" for businesses and should be run according to national development interests.