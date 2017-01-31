BRIEF-Teamsters, CN reach tentative agreement
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement
Jan 31 Safilo Group says:
* 2016 sales 1.253 billion euros versus Thomson Reuters estimate of 1.25 billion euros
* 2016 sales fell 2 percent at current exchange rates, were down 1.2 percent at constant currencies
* 2016 sales of ongoing brands up 3.6 percent at constant currencies
* Q4 sales down 1.7 percent at both current and constant currencies to 314 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 The new CEO of Brazil's development bank said on Monday that the institution should not act as a "customer service counter" for businesses and should be run according to national development interests.