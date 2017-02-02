BRIEF-Affin Holdings posts qtrly net profit 120.2 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Intesa Sanpaolo:
* spokesman categorically denies press speculation of an extraordinary board meeting being convened at the weekend on a possible bid for insurer Generali Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage:
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million