Feb 2 Veneto Banca says:

* has issued two 1.75 billion-euro bonds guaranteed by the state

* one bond has nominal value of 1.75 billion euros, 0.4 percent coupon and expires Feb. 2, 2019

* the other bond has nominal value of 1.75 billion euros, 0.5 percent coupon, and expires Feb. 2, 2020

* the bank will keep the so-called retained bonds to use as collateral for funding operations or could sell them on the secondary market