BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
Feb 7 Intesa Sanpaolo Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro tells reporters:
* there is nothing from which Generali needs to defend itself
* if bank decides to proceed with Generali tie-up, will communicate it Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically