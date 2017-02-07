BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 7 Italy's Cerved says:
* its Cerved Credit Management Group unit has signed letter of intent with Barclays Bank to exclusively manage a mortgage portfolio worth about 12 billion euros
* management of portfolio to start third quarter this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.