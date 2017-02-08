Glencore now officially a European bluechip, airlines struggle. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 29 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Feb 8 Credito Emiliano says:
* Phased-in CET1 ratio at end-2016 at 13.15 percent, fully phased at 11.9 pct
* 2016 net profit 132 mln euros, down from 166 mln euros in 2015 hit by contributions to banking rescue funds
* Net interest income up 4 pct y-o-y, services income down 5.5 pct y-o-y
* Loan writedowns fell 35.2 percent y-o-y to 74 mln euros
* Paid 37 mln euro gross contribution to national resolution fund and deposit guarantee fund
* Invested 40 mln euros in information technologies
* Direct funding from clients up 10 pct year-on-year
* Client loans up 4.6 pct year-on-year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
BERLIN, May 29 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, which sources have said is considering a flotation imminently, has agreed to buy Middle East food delivery platform Carriage, the latest in a series of technology deals in the region.