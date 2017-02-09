Feb 9 Banca Popolare Di Sondrio says:
* 2016 net income 98.6 million euros down from 129.3 mln
euros in 2015 hit
* Net interest income down 12.7 pct y-o-y, fees down 3.4
percent
* Wrote down client loans by 250 million euros, 36 pct less
than a year before. Cost of credit down to 0.99 pct from 1.63
pct
* Problem loan coverage ratio 46.2 pct up from 44.5 pct. Bad
loan coverage ratio 63.4 pct from 61.9 pct
* Phased-in CET1 ratio 11.09 percent at end-2106
* 2016 net writedowns 278.5 million euros, down 32 percent
* Paid 26.4 million euro extraordinary contribution to
resolution fund on top of 11.2 million euro ordinary
contribution and 7.4 million euros to deposit guarantee fund
* Wrote down stake in rescue fund Atlante by 13.95 million
euros to which it had committed to contribute 50 million euros
(Reporting by Milan Newsroom)