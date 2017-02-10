BRIEF-Augusta Capital says FY NPAT fell 43 pct
* fy npat of nz$7.75 million, a decrease of 43% against prior year
Feb 10 UnipolSai Assicurazioni says:
* 2016 net profit 527 million euros from 738 million euros a year earlier which benefited from asset reallocation gains
* proposes to pay 2016 dividend of 0.125 euros per ordinary share
* consolidated Solvency II margin based on economic capital end 2016 at 209 percent, individual Solvency II margin 240 percent
* makes 19.5 million euro writedown on Atlante 1 fund investment, equal to 24 percent of investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing