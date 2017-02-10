Feb 10 Banca Carige says:
* Phased-in CET1 ratio 11.3 percent at end-2016 versus 12.3
percent at end-Sept
* Has set aside 470 mln euros in cash against loan losses,
up from 319 mln euros in 2015 due in part to impact of ECB's
inspection in H1
* Net loss 297 million euros
* Problem loan coverage ratio 45 percent at end-2016 (46
percent end-Sept), bad loan coverage ratio 63 percent (61
percent end-Sept)
* Direct funding from clients 15.8 billion at end-2016 from
18.1 billion end-2015
* Liquidity coverage ratio 124 percent end-2016, above
SREP's requirement of 90 percent
* Booked 70 million euro gross charge which includes various
contributions to rescue funds and 5.4 million euro devaluation
of Atlante stake
