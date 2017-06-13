MILAN, June 13 The board of Italy's Intesa
Sanpaolo on Tuesday discussed the issue of contributing
to the rescue of two ailing Veneto-based banks but did not take
any decision, three board members told Reuters on Tuesday.
Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, weighed down by
bad debts and mounting losses, are seeking public and private
support to avert the risk of being wound down by the end of the
month, but Rome is struggling to find investors.
"We talked about it and we are following the situation very
closely," said one of the board members on condition of
anonymity.
Two other board members said that no decision had been made.
On Monday the lender's chairman, Gian Maria Gros-Pietro,
said the decision of whether the bank would contribute to the
rescue of the Veneto banks depended on the conditions set by
European authorities.
Earlier on Tuesday Italy's finance minister Pier Carlo
Padoan said a solution on the two banks was close, while a
spokesman for the EU Competition watchdog said negotiations with
Rome were ongoing to avoid a bail-in of senior bondholders.
The spokesman added that the two banks' depositors would be
fully protected in any case.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Giulia Segreti)