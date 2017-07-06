FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Italy's Banca Carige sells bad loans worth 938 mln euros
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
G20 Summit
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2017 / 6:24 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Italy's Banca Carige sells bad loans worth 938 mln euros

1 Min Read

(Corrects to read 309.7, bullet point 2)

July 6 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Carige says:

* sold bad loans worth 938.3 million euros to Brisca Securitisation vehicle on June 16

* Brisca Securitisation issued on Thursday NPL backed securities for 309.7 million euros

* Securities include 267.4 mln euros in senior tranche rated BBB (high) investment grade by DBRS and A3 investment grade by Moody's; 30.5 mln euros in mezzanine tranche rated B (low) by DBRS and rated B3 by Moody's and 11.8 mln euros in junior tranche with no rating

* lender has fully subscribed the issue by Brisca Securitisation and will place junior and mezzanine tranches on market for total value of 309.7 mln euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.