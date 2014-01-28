ANKARA Jan 28 Turkish Central Bank Governor
Erdem Basci said on Tuesday the bank had signaled tightening at
its last monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting as inflation in
January may be higher than expected.
At that meeting on Jan. 21, the bank left its key rates
unchanged but announced what effectively amounted to a rate
increase by the back door, saying it would fund the interbank
market at 9 percent on "additional tightening" days.
Since then, a plunging lira has forced the bank to call an
interim MPC meeting later on Tuesday at which it could raise
interest rates.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer and Daren Butler; Writing by Alexandra
Hudson; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)