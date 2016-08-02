BRIEF-Kodaco says conversion of 9th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,205 won/share
Aug 2 The Automotive Distributors Association said Turkish July automotive sales:
* Sales fell 30.2 percent year-on-year
* Number of cars and light commercial vehicles sold last month was 58,533
* Cumulative sales in the first seven months of the year declined 3.7 percent (Istanbul newsroom)
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,205 won/share
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing