BRIEF-Mex Polska Q1 net profit slightly rises to 768,241 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 768,241 ZLOTYS VERSUS 747,835 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Dogus Holding Chief Executive Husnu Akhan:
* says sees 2016 sales growing 22 percent, exceeding 18 billion lira (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 768,241 ZLOTYS VERSUS 747,835 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
BERLIN, May 15 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Germany will likely miss the government's target of bringing 1 million electric cars onto the roads by the end of the decade.