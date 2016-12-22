BRIEF-Spero Global to issue 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it will issue 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 7 billion won in proceeds for investment
Dec 22 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri As
* Turkcell says sees 2016 group income growth at 10-12 percent versus 8-10 percent previously
* Turkcell says sees 2016 EBITDA margin growth at 32-33 percent Further company coverage: (Istanbul newsroom)
* BUYS EXPERT SOLUTION SUPPORT CENTER BV IN THE NETHERLANDS