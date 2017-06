MUMBAI Nov 21 India will sell 130 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of bonds on Nov. 25, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.

The government will sell 30 billion rupees of a floating rate bond maturing 2020, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bond and 40 billion rupees of 8.30 percent 2040 bonds.

The variable interest rate for payment of interest on floating rate bond 2020 will be the average of the implicit yields at cut-off prices of last three auctions of 182-day Treasury bills. The reset of variable interest rates will be made semi-annually and will be announced by the RBI on or before the commencement of the respective coupon periods, it said.

($1=52.2 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)