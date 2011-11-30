MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian shares briefly turned positive after the country's September quarter GDP growth came in line with expectations.

India's 30-share benchmark index was up 0.07 percent at 11:31 a.m. (0601 GMT), after falling 0.7 percent before the data.

India's economy grew 6.9 percent in the September quarter from a year earlier, at its weakest pace in more than two years, government data showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Henry Foy; editing by Malini Menon)