BUZZ-Dena Bank surges on report of India govt plan to merge it with stronger lender
** Dena Bank climbs as much as 15 pct to 38.40 rupees, posting its biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 2016
MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian shares briefly turned positive after the country's September quarter GDP growth came in line with expectations.
India's 30-share benchmark index was up 0.07 percent at 11:31 a.m. (0601 GMT), after falling 0.7 percent before the data.
India's economy grew 6.9 percent in the September quarter from a year earlier, at its weakest pace in more than two years, government data showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Henry Foy; editing by Malini Menon)
* Issue of privately placed secured non-convertible debentures upto INR 4 billion with greenshoe option of INR 2 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2t0HStJ) Further company coverage: