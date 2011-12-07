BRIEF-Repco Home Finance approves allotment of NCDs worth INR 2.72 bln
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion
MUMBAI Dec 7 * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 mln rupees for 2017 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 mln rupees for 2020 floater bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.43 bln rupees for 2024 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 mln rupees for new 30-year bonds
For details of the bonds click on
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion
* Says Wipro wins IT applications managed services engagement with Finnish company - Valmet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: