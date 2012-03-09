MUMBAI, March 9 Five Indian states will raise a total of 26.1 billion rupees via 10-year loans on March 13, the central bank said in a statement on Friday. The details of the individual loans are as follows: Sr. No. State Notified Amount (billion rupees) 1 Gujarat 15.00 2 Himachal 4.10 Pradesh 3 Kerala 4.50 4 Mizoram 0.50 5 Punjab 2.00 Total 26.10 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)