MUMBAI, Nov 22 India central bank said on Tuesday 11 states raised a total 54.18 billion rupees via 10-year loans, lower than a target of 58.60 billion rupees.

Jammu & Kashmir raised 1.75 billion rupees as against 5 billion rupees targetted, while Rajasthan raised only 3.83 billion rupees compared with 5 billion rupees targetted, the Reserve Bank of India said.

Details are as follows:

Sl. State Notified Amount Cut-off Weighted No. Amount Accepted Yield Average

(Rs. (Rs. (per Yield

Crore) Crore) cent) (per

cent)

1 Andhra Pradesh 500.00 500.00 9.25 9.1953

2 Goa 70.00 70.00 9.19 9.1786

3 Gujarat 1000.00 1000.00 9.23 9.1938

4 Haryana 500.00 500.00 9.22 9.1872

5 J&K 500.00 175.00 9.33 9.2370

6 Meghalaya 50.00 50.00 9.22 9.2194

7 Punjab 250.00 250.00 9.21 9.1865

8 Rajasthan 500.00 383.00 9.23 9.2027

9 Tamil Nadu 490.000 490.00 9.22 9.1866

10 Uttar Pradesh 1000.00 1000.00 9.25 9.2217

11 West Bengal 1000.00 1000.00 9.28 9.2209

Total 5860.000 5418.00

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)