MUMBAI, Nov 22 India central bank said on
Tuesday 11 states raised a total 54.18 billion rupees via
10-year loans, lower than a target of 58.60 billion rupees.
Jammu & Kashmir raised 1.75 billion rupees as against 5
billion rupees targetted, while Rajasthan raised only 3.83
billion rupees compared with 5 billion rupees targetted, the
Reserve Bank of India said.
Details are as follows:
Sl. State Notified Amount Cut-off Weighted
No. Amount Accepted Yield Average
(Rs. (Rs. (per Yield
Crore) Crore) cent) (per
cent)
1 Andhra Pradesh 500.00 500.00 9.25 9.1953
2 Goa 70.00 70.00 9.19 9.1786
3 Gujarat 1000.00 1000.00 9.23 9.1938
4 Haryana 500.00 500.00 9.22 9.1872
5 J&K 500.00 175.00 9.33 9.2370
6 Meghalaya 50.00 50.00 9.22 9.2194
7 Punjab 250.00 250.00 9.21 9.1865
8 Rajasthan 500.00 383.00 9.23 9.2027
9 Tamil Nadu 490.000 490.00 9.22 9.1866
10 Uttar Pradesh 1000.00 1000.00 9.25 9.2217
11 West Bengal 1000.00 1000.00 9.28 9.2209
Total 5860.000 5418.00
