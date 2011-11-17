MUMBAI Nov 17 Indian shares fell 0.2 percent in early trade on Thursday, led by losses in Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro, after the corporate earnings season failed to provide any cheer to investors.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 0.15 percent at 16,751.32 points, with 18 of its components trading lower. The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.21 percent at 5,019.65 points. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)