Indian shares fall ahead of inflation, output data
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
MUMBAI Nov 25 Indian shares provisionally fell 1.2 percent on Friday, hurt by weak investor confidence globally, even as domestic retailers and property developers gained after the country opened the supermarket sector to global retailers.
Energy major Reliance Industries and software outsourcers Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were among the top losers.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 190.26 points to 15,668.23, with 23 of the components in the red.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally lost 1 percent to 4,710.05. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
June 12 Indian shares fell on Monday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers including lenders ahead of inflation data due later in the day, while sentiment was cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.