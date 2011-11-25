MUMBAI Nov 25 Indian shares provisionally fell 1.2 percent on Friday, hurt by weak investor confidence globally, even as domestic retailers and property developers gained after the country opened the supermarket sector to global retailers.

Energy major Reliance Industries and software outsourcers Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were among the top losers.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 190.26 points to 15,668.23, with 23 of the components in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally lost 1 percent to 4,710.05. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)