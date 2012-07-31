MUMBAI, July 31 India's benchmark bond yield and OIS swap rates rose on Tuesday, while banking stocks pared some of their earlier losses after the Reserve Bank of India surprised markets by cutting the statutory liquidity ratio for lenders. However, the RBI statement accompanying the decision was less hawkish than expected, leading bond prices to recover from some of their earlier stronger losses. The 10-year benchmark bond yield was last trading up 7 basis points at 8.22 percent from its previous close, after rising to as much as 8.28 percent. The benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 10 bps to 7.10 percent from its previous close, while the 1- year rate rose 4 bps to 7.68 percent. Banking shares pared some of their earlier losses, though were still trading down on the day, with the NSE banking index down 1 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)